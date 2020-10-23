1/1
John Raymond Buckley
1923 - 2020
John Raymond Buckley

Jackson - Mr. John Raymond Buckley, age 96, passed away at his home in Jackson, TN. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on October 25, 1923, in Chester County to his late parents John Roy Buckley and Lois Dean Priddy Buckley. Mr. Buckley was preceded in death by his parents, three siblings, and wife Mildred Stanfill Buckley.

Mr. Buckley is survived by his son, Bruce Buckley; daughters, Denise Robertson (David), Terri Dickinson, Melanie Woods (Jeff), Amy Ryder (Jim), Christy Lovelace; twelve grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held November 15, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 116 Bemis Lane, Jackson TN. There will be a visitation with the family from 2 till 3 with the service at 3 pm.

In lieu of flowers a memorial donation can be made to the First Baptist Church Bemis or to a mission charity of your choice.

" Men of few words are the best men."




Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
First Baptist Church
NOV
15
Memorial service
03:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home - Jackson
403 E BALTIMORE ST
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 424-2424
