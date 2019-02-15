|
|
John Thomas Casselberry
Lexington - Funeral services for Mr. John Thomas Casselberry, age 67, are scheduled for 2 PM, Saturday, February 16, 2019 in the chapel of Pafford Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Mr. Casselberry passed away Wednesday in Lexington. He was born June 11, 1951 in Lexington to the late Jessie "Fred" and Juaree Lindsey Casselberry. He retired from South Haven Elementary School after teaching for 32 years, was a Lexington City Alderman for 10 years, and attended First Baptist Church in Lexington. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his cats and dogs. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Casselberry. Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Mrs. Betty Buck Casselberry; his son, Grant Casselberry (Tiffany); his daughter, Mrs. Jenna Yeiser (Russ); and two grandchildren, Emma and Gracie Casselberry.
Pafford Funeral Home
731-968-2544
www.paffordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Jackson Sun on Feb. 15, 2019