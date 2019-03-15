Services
Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home
303 East Church Street
Medina, TN 38355
(731) 783-3026
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Gibson County Memory Gardens
Humboldt, TN - Funeral services for Mrs. Johnnie Etoy Bryant Fonville will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Rev. Steven Fonville and Bro. Tim Lunn officiating. Burial will follow in Gibson County Memory Gardens.

Mrs. Fonville, age 76, passed away March 12, 2019, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Bryant; mother, Lottie Prichard; step-father, John Prichard; her husband of 37 years, Harold Wayne Fonville.

She is survived by her daughter, Mikki Fonville Hopper and husband Mark; sons, Jason Fonville and Harold W. Fonville, II and wife Bird; grandchildren, Abigail, Emily, and Olivia Fonville; step-grandchild, Kasen Cozart; brothers, Jarone Bryant and wife Mary, Mark Prichard and wife Jenny.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 15, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m. and on Saturday, March 16, from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 15, 2019
