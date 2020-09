Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Johnnie Joy



Jackson - Mrs. Johnnie Joy, age 96, of Jackson, transitioned to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 22, 2020, after a brief illness. Mrs. Joy will be remembered as a committed Christian, gifted school public teacher, dependable neighbor, gifted gardener, dedicated sorority member and faithful friend.



The family will celebrate her life as soon as possible after the restrictions due to the current pandemic have passed.









