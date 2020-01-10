|
Johnny Dee "Pickles" McPeake
Jackson - Funeral services for Mr. Johnny Dee "Pickles" McPeake, age 69, are scheduled for 2 PM, Sunday, January 12, 2020 in the chapel of Pafford Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Chapel Hill Cemetery. Mr. McPeake peacefully passed away on Thursday in Jackson. He was born December 7, 1950 in Lexington to the late Dee Coy and Edna Louise Dunivan McPeake. He was retired from Proctor & Gamble after 33 years, a National Guard Veteran, and was a member of Englewood Baptist Church in Jackson. A former member of the Lexington High School Golf Team, he enjoyed golf and loved traveling. He was an avid antique car enthusiast and was very proud of his 1970 Monte Carlo. Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years, Mrs. Kay Harris McPeake; his son, Mead Crawford III (Shray); his daughter, Heather McPeake; and seven grandchildren, Hunter Dimarco, Elizabeth Dimarco, Creed Dimarco, Christian Holland, Angel Crawford, Grace Crawford, and Jacob Crawford. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Lola Dunivan and Joe Locie and Minnie McPeake.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020