|
|
Johnny Lane
Sparta - Johnny Faye Lane, resident of Generations of Spencer, at Sparta, TN, died at age 58, on October 19, 2019 after a short battle with cancer.
Johnny was born November 12, 1960 , and was raised in the Chester County Community of Finger, TN. He was the son of the late Jimmy Lane, from Finger and the late Glenda Wade Lovell from Henderson. He is survived by his brothers: David Lane and wife Wendy of Finger,TN. And Ricky Lane and wife Jennifer of Adamsville,TN. Johnny was a delight to anyone who knew him and anytime you saw him he was always smiling!
Johnny was preceded in death by his sister Vicky Lane of Henderson in 2003.
There will be no public services held at this time. A private family service will be held at a later date and burial will follow at Clark's Creek Cemetery in the Jack's Creek Community.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019