Services
McNulty Funeral Home
494 E Butler Dr
Freeland, PA 18224
(570) 636-3330
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McNulty Funeral Home
494 E Butler Dr
Freeland, PA 18224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Leon King II

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Leon King II Obituary
Joseph Leon King II

Jackson - Joseph Leon King II 64 of Jackson Tn. Passed away on Thursday at the home of his son in White Haven Pa.

Born in Jackson TN. He was the son of the late Joseph Leon and Mary Ann (Glison) King.

He is of Christian faith. Lee was a retired Jackson TN.City Firefighter and EMT.

Surviving is his son Justin Clifford King and his wife Jennifer. Daughter- Ashley Blair Gliem and her husband William. Brothers; Richard Baker King. Sisters; Lisa Glisson Bradley and Linda Glisson and 5 grandchildren; Lauren and Sonia Wakefield, Luke Pecora, Carl and Cailee Gliem.

His family invites friends and relatives to his memorial at McNulty Funeral Home 494 East Butler Dr. Freeland on Monday from 6 to 8 pm. Burial will be in Jackson TN.
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now