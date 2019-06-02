|
|
Joseph Leon King II
Jackson - Joseph Leon King II 64 of Jackson Tn. Passed away on Thursday at the home of his son in White Haven Pa.
Born in Jackson TN. He was the son of the late Joseph Leon and Mary Ann (Glison) King.
He is of Christian faith. Lee was a retired Jackson TN.City Firefighter and EMT.
Surviving is his son Justin Clifford King and his wife Jennifer. Daughter- Ashley Blair Gliem and her husband William. Brothers; Richard Baker King. Sisters; Lisa Glisson Bradley and Linda Glisson and 5 grandchildren; Lauren and Sonia Wakefield, Luke Pecora, Carl and Cailee Gliem.
His family invites friends and relatives to his memorial at McNulty Funeral Home 494 East Butler Dr. Freeland on Monday from 6 to 8 pm. Burial will be in Jackson TN.
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 2, 2019