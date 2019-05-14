Services
Joshua King
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Malesus Baptist Church
Jackson - Josh King, 24 of Jackson passed away on May 7 2019. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday May 14, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Malesus Baptist Church with Bro. Mark Cagle officiating. Interment will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery.

Josh was born on February 7, 1995 in Jackson, TN to Bambi Case, he graduated from Southside high School in 2013, he went on to obtain his bachelor's degree in Kinesiology from the University of Tennessee Knoxville and graduated in 2017 where he made the Dean's list the last semester. Up until his death he worked for Coca-Cola Inc. Josh loved all form of sports. He played for Southside where he was #10 quarterback in football and played baseball. He was a diehard win or lose University of Tennessee Knoxville fan. Josh also attended the Peyton Manning Football Camp in Louisiana. He loved everyone in his family was known as a true mama's boy.

He was preceded in death by Charles A "Bill" Case Sr, Camryn Case, and Eastn Viera.

He is survived by his mother Bambi Case Golden : siblings, Brittney King (Ty), Taylor King, Shaun Cole (Stacye), Jamie Gillespie (Kelley), Tyler Seavers; Uncles, Alan Case, Chuck Case, Aunts Ginger Bly (David), Paula Graham (David): Nieces, Lilyana Gonzalez, Svetlana Viera, Brystol Cole; Nephews, Joshua Viera, Damien Gonzalez; Grandmothers, Naomi Case, Sarah Case; Cousins, Shane Case (Amber), Carson Case, Colton Case, Stephen Case, Easton Case.

Pallbearers to serve are Kirby Sprinkle, Kyle Sprinkle, Will Hopper, Robert Burleigh, Mareb Saleh, Logan Collins

Honorary pall bearers to serve are Ty Viera, Shane Case, David Bly, and Alan Case

The family will receive friends on Monday May 13, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm in the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons

Published in The Jackson Sun on May 14, 2019
