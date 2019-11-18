|
|
Joy Baker McLemore
Humboldt, TN - Mrs. Joy Baker McLemore, age 92, retired grocer, homemaker, and member of Antioch Baptist Church, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Bailey Park Nursing Home in Humboldt.
The McLemore's moved to Humboldt from Huntingdon in 1962 in order to help operate McLemore's Grocery, temporarily, due to the failing health of Bub's dad, Charlie. Temporary turned into Joy and Bub operating the small, country grocery for approximately 27 years, until new road construction required closing the store in 1989. For many years thereafter, Joy and Bub would often comment on how they missed the fellowship with their customers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clay and Evie (Presley) Baker of Huntingdon; her husband of 72 years, Rufus "Bub" McLemore; son, Jeff McLemore.
She is survived by her son, Wayne McLemore and wife Peggy; grandchildren, Jessica Hall and husband Joey, Corey McLemore and wife Lauren; great-grandchildren, Lydia and Easton Hall, Ben, Hattie, and Charlie McLemore.
A private family graveside service will be held at Antioch Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Antioch Baptist Church or Humboldt Public Library.
The family would like to acknowledge the staff of Bailey Park Community Living Center and the staff of CARIS Healthcare for their loving care of Ms. Joy.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019