Services
Pafford Funeral Home
71 Monroe Avenue
Lexington, TN 38351
(731) 968-2544
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Pafford Funeral Home
71 Monroe Avenue
Lexington, TN 38351
Resources
Joy Clifford Grissom

Joy Clifford Grissom Obituary
Joy Clifford Grissom

Lexington - Funeral services for Mrs. Joy Clifford Gilliam, age 90, are scheduled for 2 PM, Sunday, October 20, 2019 in the chapel of Pafford Funeral Home in Lexington. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery. Mrs. Gilliam passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in Lexington. She was retired from the Lexington Progress and was a member of New Bethel United Methodist Church. She lived a life of service to others and enjoyed cooking, quilting, gardening, and flowers. She is survived by three sons, Charles (Gail) Gilliam of Opelika, AL, Denny (Janet) Gilliam of Lexington, and Jeff (Tammy) Gilliam of Beech Bluff; a daughter-in-law, Cathy Gilliam of Lexington; nine grandchildren, Shawn Gilliam, Colby (Cynthia) Gilliam, Misty (Jeremiah) Adams, Jeremy (Jenny) Gilliam, Catherine Cobb, Casey (Olivia) Gilliam, Chadd (Beth) Gilliam, Josh Gilliam, and Jessica Gilliam; eighteen great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. James Wallace Gilliam; one son, Jim Gilliam; her brother, Dennis Clifford; her parents, Homer and Mildred Clifford; and a grandson-in-law, Brent Cobb. The family requests memorials be sent to in Memphis, TN.

Pafford Funeral Home

731-968-2544

www.paffordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019
