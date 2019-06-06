|
|
Joyce Ann Hall Donnell
Bells - Joyce Ann Hall Donnell, 81, passed away June 4, 2019 in Bells, TN after years of suffering from Alzheimer's disease.
She was born January 22, 1938 to Grace Leach Hall and Charley Raymond Hall in Tatumville, TN where she grew up. On June 14, 1957, she married the future Dr. James H. Donnell of Trimble TN and was married to him for 56 years before his death in 2014. She is also predeceased by her beloved Cocker Spaniel, Ginger.
They began a family as her husband completed his medical education that grew to 4 children and many dogs over the years. During those years of raising 4 children and supporting her husband's medical career, she was a tireless volunteer in her church, community and her children's school activities. She spent many hours in these endeavors through the years and loved it all. She loved people and especially little children and animals. Even on days in the nursing home when her mood was darkest, all it took was for someone to bring in little children and she would just light up when she saw them. She was a caring and very giving person all her life.
She is survived by her children, Jim Donnell and Elizabeth Smith (Ron) both of Jackson, TN, Richard Donnell (Sharon) of Palmetto, FL and Robert Donnell (Joy) and 2 grandchildren, Chase and Cole Donnell, all of Cave Creek AZ. She is survived by all her siblings, Mary Kay Wells (Jimmy) Finley, TN, Rae Brown, Dyersburg, TN. Jim Hall, Newbern TN, Bill Hall (Anne), Dyersburg TN, Judy Fowlkes (David), Roellen, TN and Janice Lowery (Ricky), and her sister in law, Nancy Donnell Nale both of Dyersburg TN Additionally, she is survived by 14 nieces and nephews, many grand-niece's and nephews, cousins and other family members. She is also survived by so many friends she made over a lifetime of good deeds and service to others.
The family would like to extend their warmest thanks to the staff of Bells Assisted Living and Bells Nursing Home for the loving and dedicated care provided to her during her 5 years there. These people do such a wonderful job and they have become part of our family. We would also like to extend a big thank you and much love to a longtime family friend, Mrs. Esther Ellis who visited Joyce so many times during her years at the nursing home and helped look after her.
Services for Joyce will be held Saturday, June 8th in the chapel at Ronk Funeral Home, Alamo TN. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM to 11 AM with the Service at 11 AM and burial in Alamo Cemetery. Pastor Chris Rigby of First Baptist Church, Alamo, TN and Dr. Gayle Alexander of Tupelo MS will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Chase Donnell, Cole Donnell, Brad Laman, John Templeton, Greg Donaldson and Ronnie Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Craig Laman and Raymond Ellis.
The family strongly encourages that in lieu of flowers, a memorial in the name of Joyce Hall Donnell be made to the Alzheimer's Society/Jackson office. This can be done online at: Act.alz.org/goto/JoyceDonnell.
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 6, 2019