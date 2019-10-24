Services
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
2812 North Highland
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 427-5555
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Ann King

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Ann King Obituary
Joyce Ann King

Mercer - Funeral services for Mrs. Joyce Ann King, 76 will be conducted on Saturday October 26, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Maple Springs Baptist Church in Mercer with burial to follow at Vernon Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday October 25, 2019 from 5 PM to 9 PM at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons and will resume on Saturday at Maple Springs Baptist Church from 10:00 AM until the time on the service. A full obituary is on our website at www.georgeasmithandsons.com
Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now