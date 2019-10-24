|
Joyce Ann King
Mercer - Funeral services for Mrs. Joyce Ann King, 76 will be conducted on Saturday October 26, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Maple Springs Baptist Church in Mercer with burial to follow at Vernon Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday October 25, 2019 from 5 PM to 9 PM at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons and will resume on Saturday at Maple Springs Baptist Church from 10:00 AM until the time on the service. A full obituary is on our website at www.georgeasmithandsons.com
Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019