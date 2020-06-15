Joyce Danko
Joyce Danko

Jackson - Joyce I. Danko, age 81, died on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Jackson Madison County General Hopsital.

She was born in Ida, Michigan, the daughter of Howard and Malinda Baker. She was retired from sales with Wal-Mart.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Danko of Jackson, TN; her son, John Danko of Cleveland, OH; a daughter, Gail Danko of Mt. Vernon. OH; two brothers, William Baker of Southgate, MI and Robert Baker of LaCanto, FL and a grandson, John Danko, Jr.

SERVICE: A graveside service will be held at 10 AM Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Highland Memorial Gardens.

The family is requesting that memorials be directed to the American Heart Association.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com






Published in The Jackson Sun from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
