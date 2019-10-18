|
Joyce Marie Calfee Miller
Jackson - Joyce Marie Calfee Miller passed away peacefully in her home with her sons by her side after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Joyce was born May 17, 1931 in Cleveland, Tennessee and grew up working on her family's farm and country store along side her 6 brothers and sisters: Geneva, Frances, Nancy, Frank, Steve, and Terry. After graduating from Bradley County High School, Joyce attended Middle Tennessee State College where she received a degree in Education and met Charles Sutton Miller; they married in 1952. Charles worked with the phone company and they moved around Tennessee. First to Nashville where Chuck and Jim were born, then to Clarksville where Bill was born before they settled in Jackson in 1962.
Joyce taught Science and coached Girls' Basketball at Northside High School. Joyce loved selling and working with people. She started selling World Book Encyclopedias and dreamed of building a business where she could work along side her sons. That dream became a reality in 1972 when she founded Golden Key Realtors.
After enduring the heartache of losing her husband Charles and her beloved son Jim, Joyce focused her energies on growing Golden Key Realtors and her love of travel. She went on several trips with Jessie Byrum's Lambuth travel group including Europe and New York City. In 1988, Joyce married Lloyd Utley who shared her love of travel. Together, they traveled all over the country and spent many Saturdays enjoying University of Tennessee Football games until Lloyd's death in 2010.
Joyce is a 57 year member of First United Methodist Church in Jackson. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Ruth Calfee, a brother, Steven Calfee, a sister, Nancy Calfee Barker, a son, James Franklin Miller, and her two husbands, Charles Sutton Miller Sr., and Lloyd Allen Utley. She is survived by her sons, Chuck Miller and wife Mona, Bill Miller and wife Laura, three beloved grandchildren, William Stephen Miller Jr., Sarah Grace Miller and Elizabeth Sutton Miller, and her siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and loved ones at a visitation to be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons. The funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.
Graveside services will be held at Fort Hill Cemetery on South Ococee Street in Cleveland, TN at 3 p.m. EST.
Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 200 South Church Street, Jackson or Jackson Christian School, 832 Country Club Lane, Jackson.
