Services
Pafford Funeral Home
71 Monroe Avenue
Lexington, TN 38351
(731) 968-2544
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Pafford Funeral Home
71 Monroe Avenue
Lexington, TN 38351
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Helms Family Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Helms
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Parsons Helms


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Juanita Parsons Helms Obituary
Mrs. Juanita Parsons Helms

Lexington - Mrs. Juanita Parsons Helms, age 95, passed away late Tuesday at her home on Candy Meadow Farm in Lexington. Mrs. Juanita was born June 22, 1923 in Henderson County to the late Cleff and Myrtle White Parsons. She was a 1941 graduate of Lexington High School, where she was an exceptional basketball player. She and her late husband, Mr. George "Max" Helms, started Candy Meadow Farm in 1952 and Helms Motor Company in 1963. Her family was her life and even at age 95, she kept the entire Helms family in line. She was immensely proud of her family and all of her great grands were her best medicine. Mrs. Juanita was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Lexington and an avid St. Louis Cardinal and Tennessee Volunteer fan. Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Candy Helms; her son, Randy Helms; and her brother, Joe Parsons. Survivors include her two sons, Steve Helms (Becky) and Rob Helms (Pam); her daughter-in-law, Pat Helms; six grandchildren, Candy Hayes (Mitch), Brandi Phillips, Holli Buck (Jody), Heath Helms (Meghan), Hayden Helms, and Michael Robinson; and five great grandchildren, Trae Townsend, Ethan Phillips, Max Phillips, Hollis Helms, and Walt Buck. Funeral services are scheduled for 1 pm, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Pafford Funeral Home in Lexington. Interment will follow in Helms Family Cemetery.

Pafford Funeral Home

731-968-2544

www.paffordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now