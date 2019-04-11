|
Mrs. Juanita Parsons Helms
Lexington - Mrs. Juanita Parsons Helms, age 95, passed away late Tuesday at her home on Candy Meadow Farm in Lexington. Mrs. Juanita was born June 22, 1923 in Henderson County to the late Cleff and Myrtle White Parsons. She was a 1941 graduate of Lexington High School, where she was an exceptional basketball player. She and her late husband, Mr. George "Max" Helms, started Candy Meadow Farm in 1952 and Helms Motor Company in 1963. Her family was her life and even at age 95, she kept the entire Helms family in line. She was immensely proud of her family and all of her great grands were her best medicine. Mrs. Juanita was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Lexington and an avid St. Louis Cardinal and Tennessee Volunteer fan. Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Candy Helms; her son, Randy Helms; and her brother, Joe Parsons. Survivors include her two sons, Steve Helms (Becky) and Rob Helms (Pam); her daughter-in-law, Pat Helms; six grandchildren, Candy Hayes (Mitch), Brandi Phillips, Holli Buck (Jody), Heath Helms (Meghan), Hayden Helms, and Michael Robinson; and five great grandchildren, Trae Townsend, Ethan Phillips, Max Phillips, Hollis Helms, and Walt Buck. Funeral services are scheduled for 1 pm, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Pafford Funeral Home in Lexington. Interment will follow in Helms Family Cemetery.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 11, 2019