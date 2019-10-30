|
|
Juanita Roberts Gibson
Jackson - Mrs. Juanita Roberts Gibson, age 93, died October 29, 2019 after a brief stay at Maplewood Health Care Center. She was a native of Savannah, Georgia, and was the daughter of the late Jerome Roberts and Bertha M. Roberts.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna R. Martin (Huston), grandson, Courtney B. Martin, and granddaughter, Allyson E. Cooper (Robert). She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Gibson, son, Bernard A. Gibson, and brother, Freddie Roberts.
She spent her adult life in West Palm Beach, Florida, and retired from the Palm Beach County Board of Education. She traveled extensively with her daughter, son-in-law, and two grandchildren before moving with them to Jackson in 1995. She was a devoted member of Greater St. Luke Baptist Church, a committed volunteer of the Regional Inter-Faith Association (RIFA), as well as AARP, and Golden Gates.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. A family hour will be held from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mrs. Gibson will lie-in-state at Greater St. Luke Baptist Church, 117 Wallace Road, Jackson, TN on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM. Mrs. Gibson's celebration of life will begin at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Ridgecrest Cemetery.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019