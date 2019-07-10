|
Juanita Sikes Wooten
Jackson - Juanita Sikes Wooten, 79, passed away on July 4, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer at the Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, July 12, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Rev. Ron Hale officiating.
The family will be receiving friends from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM prior to the service.
The family request that memorial donations be directed to West Jackson Baptist Church, 580 Oil Well Road, Jackson, TN 38305.
A complete notice is available on the Arrington Facebook page or www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
Published in The Jackson Sun on July 10, 2019