|
|
Judy Diane Hart
Jackson - Memorial services for Mrs. Judy Diane Hart, age 71, will be held on Thursday, January 16, at 1 pm in the chapel of Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home with Bro. Manning Garrett officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Hart passed away on January 10, 2020, in Jackson, TN. She was born on February 4, 1948, in Jackson, TN to Kenneth Dewey Bickerstaff and Martha Sue Blankenship Bickerstaff. Mrs. Hart graduated from Beech Bluff High School in 1966.
Mrs. Hart is preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Dewey Bickerstaff, and brother, Terry Michael Bickerstaff.
Mrs. Hart is survived by her mother, Martha Sue; husband Jim Ed Hart; daughter, Kimberly Renee Humphres; sister, Kathy Hundahl; grandchildren, Brooke Humphres, Abigail Humphres, and Emma Kate Humphres.
Visitation for Mrs. Hart will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, form 11 - 1 pm at Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to East Laurel Cemetery or Gideons International.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020