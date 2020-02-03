|
|
Judy Irene Mainord Malone
Jackson - Judy Irene Mainor Malone, age 71, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Jackson- Madison County General Hospital under hospice care after a long battle with chronic kidney disease. She was born on December 10, 1948, in Jackson, TN to the late Alvin Mainord and Verna Smith Mainord. Judy was reared in the Harts Bridge Community of Madison County and was parented by her sister, Beverly Stewart, and aunt, Vevca Mainord, after the death of her parents. She graduated for Beech Bluff High School and attended Union University. Judy married Johnny Malone, an editor of the Jackson Sun, on April 17, 1971, at East Laurel Baptist Church. For the past sixteen years she has played a motherly role to her granddaughter Alexus Victoria Malone, daughter of son Jason.
Judy is survived by Johnny, her devoted husband of almost 49 years; sons Johnny Jr. (wife Amy); William Jason and granddaughter "Letie"; nieces, Diane Gaugh of Jackson and Wanda Mainord of the Harts Bridge Community; along with cousin and other family members.
Judy was preceded in death by her partents; sister Beverly Stewart, and brothers, Harold Mainord nad Ray Mainord.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at East Laurel Baptist Church Cemetery. Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home is in charge of the services.
The family request any memorials to be given to Jackson-Madison County Library, Chester County Library, to your church, or any worthy charity.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020