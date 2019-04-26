|
Julie Arment
Henderson - Julie Anne Legare Arment age 74 passed away quietly, April 24, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was born in Tulsa, OK the daughter of the late Julien Keith and Cathleen Eleanor Baker Legare. She traveled around being an "Air force Brat". She was a hairdresser most of her life and loved talking to people.
Mrs. Arment is survived by her children, Jennifer (Paul) White of Jackson, Jimmy (Kim) Collins of Johnson City, Jeff (Debbie) Collins of Medon, Jon (Michelle) Collins of Henderson and Eric (Hope) Arment of Henderson; eleven grandchildren and six great grandchildren; two sisters, Janie Murphy of Dover, Delaware and Jackie Legare of Stony Beach, MD and a very close first cousin, Connie Gregory of Fairmont, WV.
There will be no services. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery and Mausoleum in Fairmont, WV.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to your local Humane Society as she loved her animals.
