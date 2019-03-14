|
Karen Alexander Tinnon
Lobelville - Karen Alexander Tinnon, 83, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Decatur County Health Care in Parsons, TN. She was born January 5, 1936 in Savannah, TN to the late Sydney and Grace Burks Alexander.
Karen is survived by husband, Charles Tinnon; sister, Shirley Lincoln of Franklin, TN; and granddaughter, Kayla Tinnon of Humboldt, TN as well as many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Keith Alexander; sister, Annie Ray Walsh; and son, Craig Tinnon.
Karen graduated from David Lipscomb University in 1957 with a BS in General Business. She was retired from General Motors Acceptance Corporation.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, March 16th at Crooked Creek Church of Christ in Lobelville, TN. Visitation will be from 10:30 AM until time of service. A private burial will be at a later date.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 14, 2019