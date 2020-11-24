Karen Malone



Henderson - Karen Annette Malone age 56 passed away November 22, 2020 at the Henderson Health & Rehabilitation Center.



She was born January 18, 1964 in Jackson, the daughter of Charles Daniel "Charlie" Malone and the late Elizabeth Massey Malone. She graduated from South Side High School in 1982. She worked as a medical records transcriber at Jackson General Hospital until 2004. She was injured in an automobile accident in 2004 and became disabled. She had made her home at the Henderson Health & Rehabilitation Center for the past five years. She was a member of the Bemis Church of Christ, now the South Jackson Church of Christ.



She loved rabbits and was an excellent artist. She loved working in on tablet and was a very loving and outgoing person in spite of her physical limitations.



Karen is survived by her father, Charles Daniel 'Charlie' Malone and stepmother, Ruby Sue Maness Malone of Henderson; two stepsisters, Lisa Brasfield of Henderson and Regenia Jones (Ricky) of Henderson and two nieces, Angela Pace and Kristen King both of Nashville.



She was preceded in death by her mother and a sister, Sharon Ann Malone Acred in 1996.



Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, at Shackelford Funeral Directors - Crook Avenue with Terry Acred officiating. Burial will follow in Henderson City Cemetery.



The family will receive friends at Crook Avenue 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM on Friday.



Shackelford Funeral Directors of Henderson



731-989-2421









