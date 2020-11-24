1/1
Karen Malone
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Malone

Henderson - Karen Annette Malone age 56 passed away November 22, 2020 at the Henderson Health & Rehabilitation Center.

She was born January 18, 1964 in Jackson, the daughter of Charles Daniel "Charlie" Malone and the late Elizabeth Massey Malone. She graduated from South Side High School in 1982. She worked as a medical records transcriber at Jackson General Hospital until 2004. She was injured in an automobile accident in 2004 and became disabled. She had made her home at the Henderson Health & Rehabilitation Center for the past five years. She was a member of the Bemis Church of Christ, now the South Jackson Church of Christ.

She loved rabbits and was an excellent artist. She loved working in on tablet and was a very loving and outgoing person in spite of her physical limitations.

Karen is survived by her father, Charles Daniel 'Charlie' Malone and stepmother, Ruby Sue Maness Malone of Henderson; two stepsisters, Lisa Brasfield of Henderson and Regenia Jones (Ricky) of Henderson and two nieces, Angela Pace and Kristen King both of Nashville.

She was preceded in death by her mother and a sister, Sharon Ann Malone Acred in 1996.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, at Shackelford Funeral Directors - Crook Avenue with Terry Acred officiating. Burial will follow in Henderson City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Crook Avenue 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM on Friday.

Shackelford Funeral Directors of Henderson

731-989-2421




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Shackelford Funeral Directors Of Henderson
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Shackelford Funeral Directors Of Henderson
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shackelford Funeral Directors Of Henderson
304 Crook Ave
Henderson, TN 38340
(731) 989-2421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shackelford Funeral Directors Of Henderson

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved