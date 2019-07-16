|
Karl Dean Wilmath
- - Karl Dean Wilmath, son of the late Edward Wilmath and Goldia Reeves Wilmath, was born on January 11, 1937 in Bloomfield, Missouri and departed this life on July 12, 2019 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee at the age of 82 years.
Mr. Wilmath was a veteran of the United States Army, retiring after 23 years of service. During his service in the Army, he was awarded the Meritorious Service medal, Army Commendation medal and Army Achievement medal. After retiring from the Army, he was a former Professor of Latin Languages and History at Lane College in Jackson, Tennessee. He was a member of American Legion Post 293 in Malden, Missouri and he was of the Catholic faith.
On October 24, 1969, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, he was united in marriage to Tiemkair Kim Dechatech. Mrs. Wilmath survives of their home in Jackson, Tennessee.
In addition to his wife, Tiemkair, he is survived by two sons, Mario Wilmath of Tucson, Arizona and Marco Wilmath of Jackson, Tennessee; by his brother, Jerry Wilmath of Poplar Bluff, Missouri; and by two sisters, Bonnie Watson and Marrine Grobe, both of Dexter, Missouri.
Other than by his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Wilmath.
Friends may call at Rainey-Mathis Funeral Home in Dexter on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will then be conducted in the Rainey-Mathis Funeral Chapel in Dexter on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Bernie Cemetery.
Rainey-Mathis Funeral Home in Dexter is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in The Jackson Sun on July 16, 2019