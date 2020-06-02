Katherine Algea Wardlow
Katherine Algea Wardlow

Jackson - Katherine Algea Wardlow, age 78 of Jackson, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 in Jackson.

Graveside services for family and close friends will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Highland Memorial Gardens with Rev. Barry Scott, Pastor of Aldersgate United Methodist Church officiating.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

A full obituary will be available on our website at GeorgeASmithandSons.com

Published in The Jackson Sun from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
