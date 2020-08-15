1/1
Katherine Elizabeth Ray Chandler
Paducah, KY - Katherine Elizabeth Chandler, age 54 of Paducah, KY passed away August 13, 2020. She was born in Nashville, TN to the late Jim & Betty Ray. Katherine was a 1984 graduate of Franklin High School. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Lambuth University in Jackson, TN. She was a former member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Franklin, TN. Katherine was a current member of Broadway United Methodist Church in Paducah, KY where she also served as the Children's Ministry director. She is preceded in death by her father in-law, Ray Chandler, Sr.; uncle, Bobby Russell and cousin, Ben Gary. Katherine is survived by her husband of 31 years, Ray Chandler, Jr. of Paducah, KY; son, Bentley Ray Chandler of Paducah, KY; daughter, Sarah Chandler (Matt) Hammonds of Gallatin, TN; mother & father in-law, Maralyn & Lowell Beck of Dyersburg, TN; aunts & uncles, Ann Russell of Spring Hill, TN; Alice (Patrick) Riley of Nashville, TN; cousins, Debbie (Chris) Newman of Athens, AL, Wanda (Mark) Sawyer of Spring Hill, TN, Allison Riley of Nashville, TN, Melissa Riley of Nashville, TN, Burnetta Gary, Julie Gary, James (Pam) Gary and Joe Spencer Gary all of Thompsons Station, TN; special friends, Judy Fleming and Georgeann McCoy; granddog, Pete. Private family graveside service will be held at Williamson Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in Paducah, KY. Memorials may be made to the Children's Ministry at Broadway United Methodist Church, 701 Broadway St. Paducah, KY, 42001.






Published in The Jackson Sun from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
