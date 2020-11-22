1/
Kathleen Beene
1942 - 2020
Kathleen Beene

Jackson - Kathleen Beene, age 78, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Amory, MS. She was born July 22, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois to Bertha Kenny. She was united in holy matrimony to Cecil Beene for several years. She enjoyed watching basketball, tv and spending time with family and friends. Graveside services for immediate family and close friends will be Monday, November 23rd 12:00 Noon at Ridgecrest Cemetery in Jackson, TN with Rev. Dennis McBride officiating. Those in attendance must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing. Mercer Brothers Funeral Home of Jackson, TN in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include her daughter Cecilia Beene Griffin (Elmer) Tupelo, MS; two grandchildren, Katrina Bafford (Eric) and Nigel Manuel; two great-grandchildren, Erin Bafford and Emmanuel Bafford; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Doctorswithoutborders.org.






Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Ridgecrest Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mercer Brothers Funeral Home
501 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 423-4922
