Kathryn "Kaye" Hill
Jackson - Kathryn "Kaye" Hill, 60 of Jackson died on March 15, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church in Jackson with burial to follow in Meadow Creek Cemetery in Booneville, MS. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm in the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons. A full obituary will follow on our website at www.georgeasmithandsons.com
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 18, 2019