Kathy Norvella White Travers
Jackson - Kathy Novella White Travers died from a long illness on August 21st, at her home. She was born the daughter of Charles and Zilla White in the Oakfield community and lived her entire life in Madison County. She received her education at Oakfield Elementary School and North Side High School, and after high school graduation attended the Jackson Area State Vocational Center and Jackson State Community College. Kathy worked many years at Lambuth Memorial United Methodist Church daycare center, and then at Maplewood Nursing Home, where she retired in 2019. She was a childhood member of the Oakfield United Methodist Church and a member of Browns United Methodist Church for her entire adult life and was a part of the Psalms 31 Women's Sunday School Class.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Alexander White and Zilla Marie Eaves White. She is survived by her daughter, Amanda Leigh Travers Bell and husband Jason. Her grandchildren are Sophia Rayleigh Bell, Charlotte Marie Bell, and Nathan Alexander Bell. She is also survived by Kenny Gill, a special friend; a sister Susan Montgomery and husband Dan; a brother Buddy White and wife Mary; and a large number of friends and relatives.
Pallbearers will be Bob Mullikin, Ronald Coleman, Patrick White, Garey Payton, Jason Bell and Brian Green
The family would like to offer a special word of thanks to those who helped care for Kathy in her illness and to those who were faithful to visit, send cards, and say prayers. Friends may visit the family at Browns United Methodist Church at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday August 23 with the funeral service following at 3:30 p.m. The family requests that social distancing and wearing of masks be observed. Burial will follow at Ridgecrest Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Browns United Methodist Church, 141 McLeary Road, Jackson, TN 38305
