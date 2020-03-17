|
|
Kenneth Brown
Jackson - Kenneth Alan Brown, age 67, resident of Jackson, TN, passed away peacefully on March 7th, 2020 in Monroe, OH.
Kenny was born i n Amarillo, TX on January 29, 1953, to Ray and Alene Brown. He is survived by his mother, Alene Brown; sisters, Susan Brown and Patricia Brown; brothers, Michael Brown and Jerry Brown; daughters, Kelley Hudson and Holley Armstrong; and grandchildren, Bryce Hudson, Jayson Hudson, Baylee Hudson, Chayse Armstrong, and Nathan Armstrong.
Kenny never knew a stranger and his stories will be cherished and passed on. Memorial services will be held at Southlawn Baptist Church, 4306 S Washington St, Amarillo, TX on Saturday, March 21st at 10:30 am.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020