Kenneth Darwin Sneed



Jackson - Kenneth Darwin Sneed entered this world on December 22, 1925. Beulah Dean Sneed and Ernest Darwin Sneed were his proud parents.



His cousins were his childhood playmates. Chickens, ducks, cows, mules and horses were his introduction to God's land.



Kenneth attended Browns and Northside High School as a part of the first graduating class.



War interrupted his UT Martin Ag. Studies. Kenneth served in the Far East Division and fought in the Philippines.



Upon the return to the US Kenneth returned to UT Martin and leadership in Claybrook Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and Young Farmers and Homemakers where he met Mary Aileen Jolley Sneed. They were married December 23, 1955. They were joined by Mary Darwin on June 29, 1959. Kenneth enjoyed farm life, community, church, Farm Bureau, and family life. He served proudly as a Farm Bureau Director for many years.



Kenneth and Aileen enjoyed spending time with their grandsons, Ben Reel (Danielle), Matt Reel and Lincoln Darwin Reel. He is survived by his grandsons, Mary Darwin, and many cousins.



Graveside services will be held at 10 am on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Browns Church Cemetery with Bro. Paul Clayton officiating.



