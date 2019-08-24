Services
Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home - Jackson
403 E BALTIMORE ST
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 424-2424
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
1938 - 2019
Kenneth Gordon Buck Obituary
Kenneth Gordon Buck

Beech Bluff - On Thursday, August 22, 2019, Kenneth Gordon Buck went to be with his Lord and Savior at the age of 80, after a short illness.

Kenneth was born on November 18, 1938, in Beech Bluff, TN to the late Charles Henry Buck and Delia McMurry Buck. He attended and graduated from Beech Bluff High School. He served in the US Army from 1963-1964 and was stationed in Germany. Kenneth worked at Mueller Optical and Owens Corning Fiberglass for much of his career and retired for the JMCSS (Beech Bluff Elementary) in 2004. He considered this his favorite job. After retirement, he was able to spend more time outdoors and working in his garden raising vegetables, watermelon and cantaloupe to share with family and friends.

Kenneth was a faithful member of Union Grove Baptist Church in Beech Bluff, TN, where he served as a deacon.

He is survived by one brother, Charles Ghelen Buck (Magdolene); four nieces, Rita Amis (Tommy), Lola Usery, Shelia Hillis (John), Sherry Sorrell (Kelly); three great nephews, Brent Scott (Joy), Tim Amis, Johnathan Sorrell; one nephew-in-law, Harry Scott, and one great-great nephew, Macon Scott.

The family will receive friends from 12-3:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home with the service to follow at 3 P.M. Burial will be at Maple Springs Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Beech Bluff, TN. Brother Denny Hall officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Gideon International.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Aug. 24, 2019
Remember
