Kenneth "Bud" Wayne Wells



Beech Bluff - Graveside services for Kenneth "Bud" Wayne Wells, age 77, will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 1 PM at Beech Bluff Cemetery with Bro. Steven Callicoat officiating.



Mr. Wells passed away at his home on August 20, 2020, in Beech Bluff, TN. He was born on February 2, 1943, in Jackson, TN to the late Ray Wells and Myra Staples Wells. Mr. Wells was a member of East Trinity United Methodist Church. He retired from Ormet Aluminum after 34 years. Mr. Wells was loved by all that knew him. He was married to his wife, Gayle Wells, for 58 years. He was a 1961 graduate of Beech Bluff High School where he served as class president. Mr. Wells is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Judy Carol.



Mr. Wells is survived by his wife, Gayle Wells; daughters, Sheila Freemont (Jeff), Carol Ann Alphin (Lee); brother, Ronald Wells (Pat); grandchildren, Drew Fancher, David Fancher, Hunter Alphin, Colby Alphin, and Hunter Freemont (Julia).



Visitation for Mr. Wells will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 12 - 1 PM at Beech Bluff Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family ask for donations to be made to East Trinity United Methodist Church.



The family request all who attend the service to wear a face mask.









