Kimberly Price
Lexington - Mrs. Kimberly Price, 54 of Lexington, Tennessee passed away on July 16, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday July 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with burial to follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday July 17, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the North Chapel. A full obituary is placed on our website at www.georgeasmithandsons.com
Published in The Jackson Sun on July 17, 2019