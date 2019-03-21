Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Miss Kitty's home
Resources
More Obituaries for Kitty Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kitty Thompson


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kitty Thompson Obituary
Kitty Thompson

Jackson - Kitty Thompson Goosby 74, of Jackson Tennessee passed away 3/19/2019 at her home. Miss Kitty was born on January 27th, 1945 in Helena Arkansas to the late GW & Mary Duke Merrifield.

She was a craft artist and business co-owner of the Flower Boutique in Jackson TN. She was a lifelong Christian.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Larry D. Goosby of Attalla Alabama. She was survived by her Son, David Steele (Rosa) Thompson, daughter Shelley (Steve) Pope, son Chris (Jennifer) Goosby, son Lee (Tonya) Goosby, Seven Grandchildren, & one Great Grandson.

There will be a Celebration of Life at Miss Kitty's home on Friday March 22nd from 4pm to 9pm.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.