Kitty Thompson
Jackson - Kitty Thompson Goosby 74, of Jackson Tennessee passed away 3/19/2019 at her home. Miss Kitty was born on January 27th, 1945 in Helena Arkansas to the late GW & Mary Duke Merrifield.
She was a craft artist and business co-owner of the Flower Boutique in Jackson TN. She was a lifelong Christian.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Larry D. Goosby of Attalla Alabama. She was survived by her Son, David Steele (Rosa) Thompson, daughter Shelley (Steve) Pope, son Chris (Jennifer) Goosby, son Lee (Tonya) Goosby, Seven Grandchildren, & one Great Grandson.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Miss Kitty's home on Friday March 22nd from 4pm to 9pm.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 21, 2019