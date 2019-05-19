Services
Laetitia Faye Hurbis


Jackson - Laetitia Faye Hurbis, born July 28, 1937 passed from this life on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony Frank ( Tony) Hurbis. Faye is survived by her three children, Chris Hurbis (Mary Beth) of Lexington, TN, Jeff Hurbis, and Paul Hurbis (Julie) both of Jackson, TN; grandchildren Jessica Berry (Brenson), Hayden Hurbis, Peyton Hurbis, Shelby Hurbis, and Ben Hurbis; three great grandchildren, Bentley Hurbis, Kylan Hurbis, and Briley Berry; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Faye was a member of Forest Heights United Methodist Church. She was an avid book reader and an active member of "Friends of Faye Book Club", which was named in her honor. Faye spent many years volunteering at Jackson Madison County General Hospital and received an award for her volunteerism. Volunteering suited her servant heart.

At Faye's request, the memorial service was held at Forest Heights United Methodist Church on May 16, 2019. The internment was private and handled with the upmost care by Arrington Funeral Home.

The family extends deepest gratitude to Gwen Newton and her aides for their truly dedicated and caring hospice care of Faye.

Memorial contributions can be directed to Forest Heights united Methodist Church, 863 West Forest Avenue, Jackson, TN 38301
Published in The Jackson Sun on May 19, 2019
