Larry Joe Jones



Larry Joe Jones, 69 years of age was born and raised in Jackson, Tn., He passed away in St. Louis, Mo. on May 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by father, William Clyde Jones, and Mother Nadine Hale Bishop,2 sisters, Martha Ann Wiley and Lisa Dawn Taylor, 2 brothers, W.C. Jones and Johnny Eugene Jones. He is survived by 3 sisters, Sylvia Avery of Bethel Springs, Tn., Debbie Davis of Lexington, Tn. and Mary Rosie Lewis of Adamsville, Tn. And he has several nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews who loved him very much. Graveside services will be held on June 13 at noon at Potts Chapel Cemetary.









