|
|
Larry Scallion
Parsons - Larry Randolph Scallion, 71, of Parsons, TN, passed away Saturday, August 24th, at his home surrounded by his family.
Larry loved his family more than anything. He was an avid fly fisherman and enjoyed working in his yard and spending times with his many friends. He was a product manager for Welbilt, where he worked for over 25 years. Larry loved and enjoyed his job at Welbilt and worked until his death. On August 8th this year, Larry was recognized by having his employer name a conference room in his honor.
Larry grew up around Maury City where he graduated from Maury City High School, then attended Union University. He served in the U S Army 1968 to 1971 where he was an Army Ranger.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Bridgette Hamm Scallion; two daughters, Jan Taylor, of Columbus, OH; Emileigh (Tyler) Wadley, of Parsons, TN; two sons, Jeremy Randolph (Luz) Scallion, of Maury City, TN; Justin Scallion, of Maury City, TN; three brothers, Gary (Marcia) Scallion, of Fairbanks, AK; Kenny (Julie) Scallion, of Tuolumne, CA; Andy (Sherry) Scallion, of Maury City, TN.
He is also survived by 6 Grandchildren whom he adored - Elena Dina, Brooklyn Taylor, Shelby Scallion, Tristan Scallion, Brilee and Breann Laughlin.
He was preceded in death by his father, Emerson Percy "Brigham" Scallion and his mother, Alta Ruth Avery Scallion.
His Funeral Service will be held at Parsons First Baptist Church at 3 PM Tuesday, August 27th, with burial to follow in Duke's Chapel Cemetery in Darden. Military Rites will be conducted at the gravesite.
Visitation will be Tuesday 11 AM until service. Visitation and service will be at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to:
501 St. Jude Place
Memphis, TN 38105-9959
Reed's - Decaturville is in charge of arrangements.
731-852-3643
reedschapel.com
Published in The Jackson Sun on Aug. 27, 2019