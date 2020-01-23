|
Laura Frances Burnett
Jackson - Laura Frances Burnett, age 88 of Jackson, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Elmcroft of Jackson.
The family will receive friends and loved ones at a visitation to be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 1-3 PM at First United Methodist Church, Jackson.
The funeral service will be conducted at 3 PM on Monday, January 27, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, Jackson. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery.
A more detailed obituary will follow in Sunday's edition of The Jackson Sun.
George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5545
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020