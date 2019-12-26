|
LaVerne Adams
Knoxville - LaVerne Belcher Adams, 70, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at her home on December 24, 2019, after a short battle with cancer.
She was born to parents Doug and Della Belcher (both deceased), on May 25, 1949, in Virgie, Kentucky, and had one younger sister, Sue Roberts, and one younger brother, Douglas "Dougie" Belcher (deceased). In 1963 while attending Virgie High School as a sophomore, she met Stephen Kent Adams and a year later they began dating. After completing high school, LaVerne followed Stephen to Morehead State University where she studied business education and graduated with both undergraduate and graduate degrees. Stephen and LaVerne went on to wed on December 12, 1970 and spent the next 49 years by each other's side raising two daughters and indulging one granddaughter.
For 25 years, LaVerne served as Academic Dean at West Tennessee Business College in Jackson, Tennessee. She retired in 2017 and relocated to Knoxville, where she enjoyed retired life with her family.
LaVerne is survived by Stephen Adams, devoted spouse; Kelly Adams, daughter; Erika Adams, daughter; Sydney Adams, granddaughter; Sue Roberts, sister and best friend; Teresa Belcher, sister-in-law; a multitude of nieces and nephews she loved dearly; and Idrees Hamzeh - special family friend.
The family has entrusted Click Funeral Home to provide cremation services. The funeral is planned for Friday, January 10, 2020, at 2pm at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Knoxville, Tennessee, with Father Christopher Hogin officiating. A celebration of life will follow in the Parish Hall where all are welcome to share remembrances of this treasured wife, mom, sister, aunt, cousin, niece, and friend to many.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019