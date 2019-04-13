|
|
Leonard Bateman
Milan, TN - Funeral services for Mr. Leonard Bateman will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Latham's Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Tommy Stutts officiating. Burial will follow in Latham's Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, April 12, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home and on Saturday from 1 p.m. until service time at the church.
Mr. Bateman, age 75, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.
He was born in Trezevant, TN to the late Leon Bateman and Marie Singleton Bateman. Mr. Leonard was a retired truck driver and was also self-employed painting business owner. Mr. Bateman was an active member of Latham's Chapel Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, James Milton Bateman, Warren Bateman, Thomas Bateman.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia Louise Bateman; son, Charlie Bateman; siblings, Dorothy Boyd, Mary Deal, Joyce Greene (Ron), Jimmy Bateman, and very special nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers to serve will be: Jeff Bateman, Lee Mitchell, Chris Mitchell, Danny Mitchell, Noel Mitchell, Michael Mitchell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Latham's Chapel Baptist Church.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 13, 2019