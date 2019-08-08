Services
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305

Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305

Leslie Kay Clark

Leslie Kay Clark Obituary
Leslie Kay Clark

Jackson - Leslie Kay King Clark formerly of Oxford MS passed away Monday August 5, 2019 in her home in Jackson TN surrounded by her family and beloved pets.

Mrs. Clark dedicated her life to caring for others. She touched the lives of countless through her forty plus years of nursing. She was also an avid animal lover.

Mrs. Clark was proceeded in death by a brother, David Christian Hollowell.

She is survived by her husband of thirty-eight years, Jim Clark; sons Seth and Clay, her mother Jaqueline Gowen (Bill), her sisters Brenda Hill (Thomas), Jayme Clara, Tracy Skelton, Kelly Kheradvar (Eddie), Julie Goodwin (Gary), and a brother Phillip King, and numerous nephews and nieces.

Leslie's family would like to express their gratitude for the kindness and support received over the last few weeks of her life.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, August 8, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. The family will be receiving friends from 12:30 PM until service time.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the animal rescue of your choice.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Aug. 8, 2019
