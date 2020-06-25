Linda Gale Stanford



Jackson - Linda Gale (Butler) Stanford, 77, of Jackson, TN entered into her heavenly home on June 24, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Her devotion to her family and her strong belief in God supported her during her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.



Linda was born march 10, 1943, in Mifflin, TN to the late Guy and Gathel (Holmes) Butler. She married Jimmy Stanford on June 10, 1966, and they made their home on Mifflin Road for their 54 years of marriage. She graduated from Chester County High school in 1961 and continued her education at West Tennessee Business College graduating with a degree in business.



She took much pride in her first job at Southern Supply Plumbing and Heating as a secretary to the plumbing manager, Mr. Meredith. She owned and operated R & J Feed Supply in Jackson, TN for over 35 years. She loved being around people and helping customers throughout the years. While working at the store, she made many longtime friends that she cherished until her death.



She was an active member of East Union Baptist Church, Sonshiners and Bible Seekers Sunday school class. She was very involved with the Madison County Farm Bureau and spent many years involved with her husband in the young farmers and homemakers and many friends through the years in the organization. She was a member of the East Union Ruritan Club.



She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Stanford of Jackson, TN; daughter, Ginger (Brian) Kemp and beloved grandson Will Kemp; brother in law Bobby Collins of Florence, AL. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews and her beloved dog Guy.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Gathel Butler; sister, Nell Waller of Orland Park, IL, Carrie Neal Butler Collins of Florence, AL; her in-laws JD and Bessie Ruth Stanford, and niece, Carol Waller.



Funeral services will be held at the East Union Baptist Church, 2244 Beech Bluff Rd. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 3 pm with Edgar Pierce and John Adams officiating. Visitation with family will be from 1-3. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Jackson, TN.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the East Union Baptist Church Elkins House Fund.



We would like to thank the Kirkland Cancer Center and West Tennessee Healthcare for their care during this time.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store