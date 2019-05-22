|
Linda Hall Gooch
Jackson - Linda Hall Gooch, age 77 of Jackson, passed away on Saturday, May 18th at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.
She was born on September 21st, 1941 in Halls, Tn. to the late William Bernard and Mae Bell Hall. She was a 1961 graduate of Halls High School. Linda was a Homemaker and the wife of Kenneth E. Gooch for nearly 60 years.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth E. Gooch, of Jackson; One daughter Stephanie Lynn Allen (Darin) of Jackson: three sons, William Kenneth (Patricia), and Jeffrey Stanton (Christy) of Jackson, and Ronald Winston, of Milan: Five grandchildren, Michael Gooch (Ambur), Kimberly Sellers (Jonathan), Madison Rogers (Morris), Kayla Gooch, and Kaleigh Allen, all of Jackson: 7 great grandchildren, all of Jackson.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1 pm on Wednesday, May 22nd at Halls Cemetery in Halls, Tn.
Published in The Jackson Sun on May 22, 2019