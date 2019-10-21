Services
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Lisa Wheeler Clark


1959 - 2019
Lisa Wheeler Clark Obituary
Lisa Wheeler Clark

Pensacola, FL - A memorial service for Lisa Wheeler Clark will be held at George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home North on October 26, 2019 at 1:00 pm, with visitation beginning at 12 noon. Lisa passed away in Pensacola FL on September 29, 2019 after a three and a half year battle with cancer.

Lisa was born on October 26, 1959 to Ed and Edith Wheeler of Jackson, TN, living mostly in the Malesus community. In 1972, the family moved to Palatine IL. Lisa was a graduate of Fremd High School in Palatine and the University of Tennessee Martin with a degree in Criminal Justice. She later graduated from paralegal school in Nashville, TN. She worked in Nashville before moving to Pensacola, FL and was employed by Stephen T. Holman, P.A. in Pensacola at the time of her death.

Lisa is survived by a son, J. B. Clark (Tyra) and a daughter, Jessica Clark Fisher (Christian) and five grandchildren, Shea Clark, Waylon Clark, Weston Clark, Reed Lott and Scarlett Fisher all of New Iberia LA, her mother Edith Wheeler and two brothers Danny (Beverly) Wheeler and Edwin Wheeler all of Jackson TN, as well as five nieces and nephews. Her father, sister Jan Armour Faulkner, nephews Brandon and Bruce Armour and a grandson James Bruce Clark IV, preceded her in death.

Following the memorial service, a private burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
