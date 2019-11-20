|
|
Lloyd Rush Stegall
Orange Beach, AL - Lloyd Rush Stegall passed away peacefully Friday, November 15, 2019 at his home in Orange Beach AL after an extended illness.
Rush was born January 21, 1955 in Jackson, TN the son of the late Donelson Hayes Stegall and Patricia Rush Stegall.
He graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School in 1973. He also attended Jackson State Community College. Rush worked with Townsend Systems in Orange Beach, AL. From early manhood he was known for his many talents and skills and his dedication to his work.
Rush was preceded in death by his Father and his son, Lloyd Rush Stegall, Jr.
He is survived by his wife Alicia Collins Stegall, who's devotion to his comfort and care will always be remembered; his mother, two brothers, Donelson Hays Stegall, Jr. and Walter Thomas Stegall of Jackson, TN. Also surviving are his nephew; Donelson Hays Stegall III of Knoxville Tennessee niece; Patricia Jean Stegall of New York, NY, aunt; Gay Rush Cashon and cousins, Alicia's two daughters; Piper Templeton, and Jennifer Newsom. He is also survived by "Blue" Rush's 110 lb Pit Bull . Blue was his constant and loving companion and kept vigil by his side until his passing.
A special thanks goes to his Jackson friends, Alicia's parents Pete and Pat Collins who made numerous trips to Orange Beach to assist Alicia in caring for Rush and to his Spring Hill Hospice Team in Orange Beach, AL.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Villalobos Pitbull Rescue, P.O. Box 771127, New Orleans, 70177 , and/or to the .
The family will receive friends at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons on Friday November 22, 2019 from 11:00 am until the time of the Memorial service at 2:00 pm. Anyone who wants to share words of remembrance is welcome.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019