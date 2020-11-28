Lona KeetonDecaturville - Lona Crawley Keeton passed away on November 27, 2020 from a brief illness. Born to Mack and Alma Brooks Crawley on July 2, 1929, she was 91 years young and lived her entire life in Decatur County, TN. Her husband Sanders Leon Keeton, sons John Keith and David A. Keeton, brother George Crawley and both parents, precede her in death.In 1966 when James Lawson England was elected Judge of the 22nd Judicial District, Gran-Gran became court reporter. She honorably served the state court system for over 30 years.Gran-Gran is survived by daughters Sandra K. Gregory of Nashville, Georganna K. Coleman (Rick) of Decaturville, son Sam Condron of Elgin Texas, a sister Ruth Maness of Decaturville, a daughter-in-law Judith B. Keeton of Nolensville, 8 grand children and 16 great grand children.A Family graveside service will be held on Tuesday December the first at 2pm with social distancing and mask required. Donations may be made in her memory to First United Methodist Church of Decaturville 108 North Pleasant St. Decaturville, TN 38329 and Town of Decaturville Cemetery, Inc. 29 E. Main St. - City Hall Decaturville, TN 38329.Reed's - Decaturville is in charge of arrangements.731-852-3643