Jackson - Lonnie Franklin Paschall, Sr., age 81, died on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.



He was born in Jackson, TN on August 10, 1937, the son of the late Robert Lewis and Trannie Valeria Ivey Paschall. He was a graduate of Jackson High School and attended Union University. His career was in manufacturing and was retired from International Paper. He was an avid history buff, who enjoyed writing historical articles. He enjoyed gardening and yard work and loved his dog. His wife and his family were the loves of his life and he cherished them all.



He is survived by his wife, Edythe Smith Paschall, whom he married on April 20, 1957 in Charleston, WVA, of Jackson, TN; his children, Didi Christie of Medina, TN; Suzy Leshinsky (David) of Ft. McCoy, FL; Frankie Paschall (Chrystal) of Loxley, AL and Molly Hope of Paris, TN; sisters, Bobbie Sue Boyd (Sam) of Houston, TX and Vicky Thorman (Denny)of Jackson, TN; eight grandchildren, Suzanne Zitto, John Christie, Jeri Cribbs, James Pate, Robert Paschall, Maribeth Paschall, Ethan Paschall and Heather Hope; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.



SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, February 25, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors, with the Honorable Sam C. Nailling, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery.



The family will be receiving friends on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Arrington Funeral Directors.



Published in The Jackson Sun on Feb. 24, 2019