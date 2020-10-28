1/
Lora Tucker
Lora Tucker

Jackson - Lora Hail Tucker age 96, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in Jackson, TN after a long illness. She was born in Greenfield, MO the daughter of William and Jamima Dalton Hail. She was a homemaker for most of her life and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she had taught the Ladies Class. Lora loved the bible and read it daily spending many hours as her cherished hobby.

She is survived by her son, Ronald (Pat) King of San Antonio, TX and one daughter, Sharon (Jan) Swartz of Los Angeles, CA; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Asa Tucker, five brothers and three sisters, and her parents.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Ridgecrest Cemetery with Rev. Gary Snuffin officiating.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com






Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
