George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
2812 North Highland
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 427-5555
Calling hours
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:45 AM
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
2812 North Highland
Jackson, TN 38305
Graveside service
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Highland Memorial Gardens
Loretha Karnes

Jackson - Loretha Karnes, age 88 of Jackson, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at her home.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 9 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons

A graveside service will be conducted at 12 noon on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Highland Memorial Gardens.

For a complete obituary, pease visit our website at www.GeorgeASmithandSons.com

George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun on May 9, 2019
