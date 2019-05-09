|
Loretha Karnes
Jackson - Loretha Karnes, age 88 of Jackson, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at her home.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 9 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons
A graveside service will be conducted at 12 noon on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Highland Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Jackson Sun on May 9, 2019