Resources
More Obituaries for Lottie Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lottie J. Fisher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lottie J. Fisher Obituary
Lottie J. Fisher

Mrs. Lottie J. Fisher passed away Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at the age of 84 in Lexington, TN. She is survived by her husband Ralph Fisher, Sister Anna Lee Montgomery (Joe), grandson Blake Stanfill (Krissy), and three great grandchildren, Rylee, Libby, and Eli Stanfill. Mrs. Lottie was preceded in her death by daughter Jan Fisher, parents Leslie and Audy Renfroe, sisters Hazel Duke, Mary Bivins, Brothers Otto, Ed, Gavin, and Loy Renfroe. Henderson County Cremation Services of TN, LLC arranged the burial at Lexington Cemetery.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lottie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -