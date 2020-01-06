|
Lottie J. Fisher
Mrs. Lottie J. Fisher passed away Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at the age of 84 in Lexington, TN. She is survived by her husband Ralph Fisher, Sister Anna Lee Montgomery (Joe), grandson Blake Stanfill (Krissy), and three great grandchildren, Rylee, Libby, and Eli Stanfill. Mrs. Lottie was preceded in her death by daughter Jan Fisher, parents Leslie and Audy Renfroe, sisters Hazel Duke, Mary Bivins, Brothers Otto, Ed, Gavin, and Loy Renfroe. Henderson County Cremation Services of TN, LLC arranged the burial at Lexington Cemetery.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020